Bodhtree Cons Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.34 crore, down 69.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.34 crore in June 2021 down 69.81% from Rs. 27.62 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2021 down 10.53% from Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.40 crore in June 2021 down 19.19% from Rs. 2.97 crore in June 2020.

Bodhtree Cons EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.59 in June 2020.

Bodhtree Cons shares closed at 13.80 on January 23, 2015 (NSE)