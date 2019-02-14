Bodhtree Cons Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 20.69 crore, down 21.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.69 crore in December 2018 down 21.1% from Rs. 26.23 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2018 up 41.73% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.97 crore in December 2018 up 21.78% from Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2017.

Bodhtree Cons EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2017.

Bodhtree Cons shares closed at 13.80 on January 23, 2015 (NSE)