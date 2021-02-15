Bodhtree Cons Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 33.03 crore, up 5.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.03 crore in December 2020 up 5.99% from Rs. 31.16 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2020 down 28.59% from Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.63 crore in December 2020 down 26.37% from Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2019.

Bodhtree Cons EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.95 in December 2019.

Bodhtree Cons shares closed at 30.15 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given -9.73% returns over the last 6 months and -34.46% over the last 12 months.