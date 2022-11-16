 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bodal Chemicals Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 399.12 crore, down 7.46% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bodal Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 399.12 crore in September 2022 down 7.46% from Rs. 431.31 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.25 crore in September 2022 down 66.73% from Rs. 30.81 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.38 crore in September 2022 down 41.21% from Rs. 55.08 crore in September 2021.

Bodal Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.52 in September 2021.

Bodal Chemicals shares closed at 77.95 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.69% returns over the last 6 months and -36.63% over the last 12 months.

Bodal Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 399.12 428.31 431.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 399.12 428.31 431.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 202.53 226.42 251.33
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.01 0.04 0.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 43.40 12.69 -15.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.26 26.49 26.46
Depreciation 11.81 11.41 9.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 97.53 119.00 116.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.59 32.27 42.64
Other Income 0.98 3.91 3.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.57 36.18 46.00
Interest 6.48 6.87 4.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.09 29.31 41.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.09 29.31 41.42
Tax 3.84 7.54 10.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.25 21.77 30.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.25 21.77 30.81
Equity Share Capital 24.53 24.50 24.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.79 1.78 2.52
Diluted EPS 0.79 1.78 2.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.79 1.78 2.52
Diluted EPS 0.79 1.78 2.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bodal Chemicals #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:22 am