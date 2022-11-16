Bodal Chemicals Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 399.12 crore, down 7.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 399.12 crore in September 2022 down 7.46% from Rs. 431.31 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.25 crore in September 2022 down 66.73% from Rs. 30.81 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.38 crore in September 2022 down 41.21% from Rs. 55.08 crore in September 2021.

Bodal Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.52 in September 2021.

Bodal Chemicals shares closed at 77.95 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.69% returns over the last 6 months and -36.63% over the last 12 months.