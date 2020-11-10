Bodal Chemicals Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 282.83 crore, up 9.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 282.83 crore in September 2020 up 9.83% from Rs. 257.52 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.50 crore in September 2020 down 27.65% from Rs. 24.19 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.63 crore in September 2020 up 13.33% from Rs. 27.91 crore in September 2019.

Bodal Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.43 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.98 in September 2019.

Bodal Chemicals shares closed at 62.35 on November 09, 2020 (NSE) and has given 27.64% returns over the last 6 months and -17.25% over the last 12 months.