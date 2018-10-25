Bodal Chemicals Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 374.26 crore, up 42.57% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 374.26 crore in September 2018 up 42.57% from Rs. 262.51 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.25 crore in September 2018 up 65.21% from Rs. 26.18 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.42 crore in September 2018 up 48.33% from Rs. 48.15 crore in September 2017.

Bodal Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 3.55 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.39 in September 2017.

Bodal Chemicals shares closed at 115.35 on October 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -7.20% returns over the last 6 months and -33.15% over the last 12 months.