Bodal Chemicals Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 331.38 crore, up 3.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 331.38 crore in March 2020 up 3.35% from Rs. 320.64 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.10 crore in March 2020 up 1.58% from Rs. 29.64 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.22 crore in March 2020 down 10.25% from Rs. 51.50 crore in March 2019.

Bodal Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 2.46 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.42 in March 2019.

Bodal Chemicals shares closed at 67.40 on July 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.03% returns over the last 6 months and -29.24% over the last 12 months.