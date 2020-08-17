Bodal Chemicals Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 110.08 crore, down 65.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bodal Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 110.08 crore in June 2020 down 65.85% from Rs. 322.35 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.14 crore in June 2020 down 159.39% from Rs. 28.86 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.86 crore in June 2020 down 126.45% from Rs. 52.40 crore in June 2019.
Bodal Chemicals shares closed at 75.20 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.05% returns over the last 6 months and -2.46% over the last 12 months.
|Bodal Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|110.08
|331.38
|322.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|110.08
|331.38
|322.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|71.31
|212.69
|192.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.14
|0.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|18.82
|-7.40
|10.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.36
|26.04
|15.94
|Depreciation
|6.38
|6.32
|5.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.49
|58.24
|55.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-27.28
|35.36
|42.20
|Other Income
|7.04
|4.54
|4.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.24
|39.90
|46.78
|Interest
|2.66
|2.96
|2.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-22.89
|36.94
|44.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-22.89
|36.94
|44.45
|Tax
|-5.75
|6.83
|15.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-17.14
|30.10
|28.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-17.14
|30.10
|28.86
|Equity Share Capital
|24.47
|24.47
|24.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.40
|2.46
|2.36
|Diluted EPS
|-1.40
|2.46
|2.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.40
|2.46
|2.36
|Diluted EPS
|-1.40
|2.46
|2.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 10:44 am