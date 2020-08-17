Bodal Chemicals Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 110.08 crore, down 65.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.08 crore in June 2020 down 65.85% from Rs. 322.35 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.14 crore in June 2020 down 159.39% from Rs. 28.86 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.86 crore in June 2020 down 126.45% from Rs. 52.40 crore in June 2019.

Bodal Chemicals shares closed at 75.20 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.05% returns over the last 6 months and -2.46% over the last 12 months.