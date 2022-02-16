Bodal Chemicals Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 509.49 crore, up 54.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 509.49 crore in December 2021 up 54.07% from Rs. 330.70 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.43 crore in December 2021 up 84.03% from Rs. 23.06 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.21 crore in December 2021 up 90.25% from Rs. 38.48 crore in December 2020.

Bodal Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 3.47 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.88 in December 2020.

Bodal Chemicals shares closed at 108.40 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.87% returns over the last 6 months and 52.35% over the last 12 months.