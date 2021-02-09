Bodal Chemicals Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 330.70 crore, up 9.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 330.70 crore in December 2020 up 9.8% from Rs. 301.19 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.06 crore in December 2020 up 21.28% from Rs. 19.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.48 crore in December 2020 up 22.16% from Rs. 31.50 crore in December 2019.

Bodal Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 1.88 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.55 in December 2019.

Bodal Chemicals shares closed at 75.15 on February 08, 2021 (NSE)