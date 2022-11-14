Bodal Chemicals Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 395.73 crore, down 15.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bodal Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 395.73 crore in September 2022 down 15.75% from Rs. 469.71 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.27 crore in September 2022 down 59.29% from Rs. 25.23 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.78 crore in September 2022 down 32.87% from Rs. 50.32 crore in September 2021.
Bodal Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.78 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.06 in September 2021.
|Bodal Chemicals shares closed at 81.90 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.52% returns over the last 6 months and -33.41% over the last 12 months.
|Bodal Chemicals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|395.73
|458.95
|469.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|395.73
|458.95
|469.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|194.59
|237.12
|269.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.75
|1.32
|6.72
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|38.46
|21.41
|-8.57
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|24.86
|28.39
|28.43
|Depreciation
|12.19
|12.33
|9.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|98.01
|120.87
|125.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.87
|37.50
|38.76
|Other Income
|1.72
|3.78
|1.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.59
|41.28
|40.51
|Interest
|7.26
|12.08
|6.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|14.33
|29.20
|34.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|14.33
|29.20
|34.20
|Tax
|4.06
|6.67
|10.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|10.27
|22.53
|23.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|10.27
|22.53
|23.58
|Minority Interest
|--
|1.34
|1.65
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|10.27
|23.87
|25.23
|Equity Share Capital
|24.53
|24.50
|24.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.78
|1.95
|2.06
|Diluted EPS
|0.78
|1.95
|2.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.78
|1.95
|2.06
|Diluted EPS
|0.78
|1.95
|2.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited