English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bodal Chemicals Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 395.73 crore, down 15.75% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:57 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bodal Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 395.73 crore in September 2022 down 15.75% from Rs. 469.71 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.27 crore in September 2022 down 59.29% from Rs. 25.23 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.78 crore in September 2022 down 32.87% from Rs. 50.32 crore in September 2021.

    Bodal Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.78 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.06 in September 2021.

    Bodal Chemicals shares closed at 81.90 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.52% returns over the last 6 months and -33.41% over the last 12 months.

    Bodal Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations395.73458.95469.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations395.73458.95469.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials194.59237.12269.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.751.326.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks38.4621.41-8.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.8628.3928.43
    Depreciation12.1912.339.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses98.01120.87125.27
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.8737.5038.76
    Other Income1.723.781.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.5941.2840.51
    Interest7.2612.086.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.3329.2034.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.3329.2034.20
    Tax4.066.6710.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.2722.5323.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.2722.5323.58
    Minority Interest--1.341.65
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.2723.8725.23
    Equity Share Capital24.5324.5024.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.781.952.06
    Diluted EPS0.781.952.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.781.952.06
    Diluted EPS0.781.952.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bodal Chemicals #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm