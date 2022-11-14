Bodal Chemicals Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 395.73 crore, down 15.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 395.73 crore in September 2022 down 15.75% from Rs. 469.71 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.27 crore in September 2022 down 59.29% from Rs. 25.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.78 crore in September 2022 down 32.87% from Rs. 50.32 crore in September 2021.

Bodal Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.78 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.06 in September 2021.