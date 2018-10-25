Bodal Chemicals Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 393.21 crore, Up 53.52% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 393.21 351.72 285.62 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 393.21 351.72 285.62 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 298.98 225.94 167.47 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 2.12 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -65.07 -14.09 5.40 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 17.09 15.89 11.33 Depreciation 5.39 4.56 7.21 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 69.37 60.21 49.35 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.45 59.21 42.74 Other Income 3.04 2.40 3.28 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.49 61.61 46.02 Interest 2.03 1.63 2.02 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 68.46 59.98 44.00 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 68.46 59.98 44.00 Tax 23.43 20.67 14.89 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.03 39.32 29.11 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.03 39.32 29.11 Minority Interest 0.54 -0.03 0.39 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -0.88 -0.64 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 45.57 38.40 28.86 Equity Share Capital 24.44 24.44 21.82 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.69 3.14 2.64 Diluted EPS 3.69 3.14 2.64 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.69 3.14 2.64 Diluted EPS 3.69 3.14 2.64 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited