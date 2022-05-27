Bodal Chemicals Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 597.29 crore, up 38.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 597.29 crore in March 2022 up 38.03% from Rs. 432.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.87 crore in March 2022 up 30.98% from Rs. 23.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.38 crore in March 2022 up 22.46% from Rs. 46.04 crore in March 2021.

Bodal Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 2.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.75 in March 2021.

Bodal Chemicals shares closed at 93.20 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.98% returns over the last 6 months and -16.34% over the last 12 months.