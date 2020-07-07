Bodal Chemicals Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 368.47 crore, up 7.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 368.47 crore in March 2020 up 7.03% from Rs. 344.26 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.09 crore in March 2020 down 22% from Rs. 29.60 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.63 crore in March 2020 down 14.79% from Rs. 51.20 crore in March 2019.

Bodal Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.21 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.40 in March 2019.

Bodal Chemicals shares closed at 67.40 on July 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.03% returns over the last 6 months and -29.24% over the last 12 months.