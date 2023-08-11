English
    Bodal Chemicals Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 332.49 crore, down 27.56% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bodal Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 332.49 crore in June 2023 down 27.56% from Rs. 458.95 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.21 crore in June 2023 down 90.75% from Rs. 23.87 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.98 crore in June 2023 down 42.21% from Rs. 53.61 crore in June 2022.

    Bodal Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.95 in June 2022.

    Bodal Chemicals shares closed at 73.35 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.38% returns over the last 6 months and -20.36% over the last 12 months.

    Bodal Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations332.49389.58458.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations332.49389.58458.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials171.75199.88237.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.141.561.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.3430.4421.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.2322.3328.39
    Depreciation14.6514.6512.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses115.50108.45120.87
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.5512.2637.50
    Other Income8.783.893.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.3316.1541.28
    Interest13.1511.5812.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.194.5729.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.194.5729.20
    Tax0.981.766.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.212.8122.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.212.8122.53
    Minority Interest----1.34
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.212.8123.87
    Equity Share Capital25.1625.1324.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.180.221.95
    Diluted EPS0.180.221.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.180.221.95
    Diluted EPS0.180.221.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023

