Bodal Chemicals Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 315.78 crore, down 43.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 315.78 crore in December 2022 down 43.79% from Rs. 561.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.42 crore in December 2022 down 90.03% from Rs. 24.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.76 crore in December 2022 down 64.31% from Rs. 74.97 crore in December 2021.

Bodal Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.21 in December 2021.

Bodal Chemicals shares closed at 65.15 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.91% returns over the last 6 months and -40.75% over the last 12 months.