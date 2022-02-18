English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Are organizations beginning to look at ESG more strategically? To know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bodal Chemicals Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 561.81 crore, up 53.44% Y-o-Y

    February 18, 2022 / 01:47 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bodal Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 561.81 crore in December 2021 up 53.44% from Rs. 366.15 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.32 crore in December 2021 down 8.26% from Rs. 26.51 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.97 crore in December 2021 up 64.26% from Rs. 45.64 crore in December 2020.

    Bodal Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 2.21 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.16 in December 2020.

    Close

    Bodal Chemicals shares closed at 108.30 on February 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.37% returns over the last 6 months and 56.96% over the last 12 months.

    Bodal Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations561.81469.71366.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations561.81469.71366.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials342.49269.29248.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.386.720.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-41.72-8.57-15.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.1828.4321.02
    Depreciation11.589.817.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses155.16125.2772.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.7538.7631.06
    Other Income6.641.757.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.3940.5138.07
    Interest9.236.313.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax54.1634.2034.60
    Exceptional Items-18.79----
    P/L Before Tax35.3734.2034.60
    Tax15.3110.627.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.0523.5827.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.0523.5827.17
    Minority Interest4.271.65-0.65
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.3225.2326.51
    Equity Share Capital24.5024.5024.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.212.062.16
    Diluted EPS2.202.062.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.212.062.16
    Diluted EPS2.202.062.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bodal Chemicals #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Feb 18, 2022 01:42 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.