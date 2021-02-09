Bodal Chemicals Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 366.15 crore, up 12.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 366.15 crore in December 2020 up 12.19% from Rs. 326.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.51 crore in December 2020 up 81.19% from Rs. 14.63 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.64 crore in December 2020 up 63.94% from Rs. 27.84 crore in December 2019.

Bodal Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.05 in December 2019.

Bodal Chemicals shares closed at 75.15 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 2.59% returns over the last 6 months and -6.93% over the last 12 months.