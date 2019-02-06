Bodal Chemicals Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 334.31 crore, up 8.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 334.31 crore in December 2018 up 8.82% from Rs. 307.22 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.63 crore in December 2018 up 0.31% from Rs. 29.54 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.24 crore in December 2018 up 1.39% from Rs. 55.47 crore in December 2017.

Bodal Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 2.33 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2017.

Bodal Chemicals shares closed at 103.40 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.02% returns over the last 6 months and -33.50% over the last 12 months.