Bobshell Electr Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, down 82.03% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bobshell Electrodes are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in September 2022 down 82.03% from Rs. 2.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2022 down 188.31% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 159.09% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

 

Bobshell Electrodes
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.38 0.47 2.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.38 0.47 2.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.13 0.19 1.36
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 0.01 0.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.22 0.22 0.21
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.18 0.22 0.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.18 -0.19 0.19
Other Income 0.02 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 -0.19 0.19
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.16 -0.20 0.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.16 -0.20 0.18
Tax -- -- 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.16 -0.20 0.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.16 -0.20 0.18
Equity Share Capital 6.01 6.01 6.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.27 -0.33 0.31
Diluted EPS -0.27 -0.33 0.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.27 -0.33 0.31
Diluted EPS -0.27 -0.33 0.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:11 pm