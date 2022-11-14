Bobshell Electr Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, down 82.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in September 2022 down 82.03% from Rs. 2.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2022 down 188.31% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 159.09% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.