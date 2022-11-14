English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bobshell Electr Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, down 82.03% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:24 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bobshell Electrodes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in September 2022 down 82.03% from Rs. 2.11 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2022 down 188.31% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 159.09% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

     

    Bobshell Electrodes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.380.472.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.380.472.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.130.191.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.010.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.220.220.21
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.180.220.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.18-0.190.19
    Other Income0.02----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.16-0.190.19
    Interest0.010.010.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.16-0.200.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.16-0.200.18
    Tax----0.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.16-0.200.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.16-0.200.18
    Equity Share Capital6.016.016.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.27-0.330.31
    Diluted EPS-0.27-0.330.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.27-0.330.31
    Diluted EPS-0.27-0.330.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bobshell Electr #Bobshell Electrodes #Earnings First-Cut #Electrodes & Graphite #Results
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:11 pm