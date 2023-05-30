English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bobshell Electr Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, down 23.88% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bobshell Electrodes are:Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in March 2023 down 23.88% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 up 4.11% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 15.38% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.
    Bobshell Electrodes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.660.610.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.660.610.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.360.260.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.000.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.220.250.20
    Depreciation0.030.030.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.220.210.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.16-0.14-0.17
    Other Income0.02--0.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.14-0.14-0.15
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.15-0.14-0.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.15-0.14-0.15
    Tax0.00--0.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.15-0.14-0.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.15-0.14-0.15
    Equity Share Capital6.016.016.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.24-0.23-0.26
    Diluted EPS-0.24-0.23-0.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.24-0.23-0.26
    Diluted EPS-0.24-0.23-0.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Bobshell Electr #Bobshell Electrodes #Earnings First-Cut #Electrodes & Graphite #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 02:33 pm