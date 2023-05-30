Bobshell Electr Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, down 23.88% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.66 0.61 0.87 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.66 0.61 0.87 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.36 0.26 0.54 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 0.00 0.01 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.22 0.25 0.20 Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.22 0.21 0.26 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 -0.14 -0.17 Other Income 0.02 -- 0.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.14 -0.14 -0.15 Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.15 -0.14 -0.15 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.15 -0.14 -0.15 Tax 0.00 -- 0.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.15 -0.14 -0.15 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.15 -0.14 -0.15 Equity Share Capital 6.01 6.01 6.01 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.24 -0.23 -0.26 Diluted EPS -0.24 -0.23 -0.26 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.24 -0.23 -0.26 Diluted EPS -0.24 -0.23 -0.26 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited