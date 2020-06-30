Bobshell Electr Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 63.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in March 2020 down 63.97% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020 up 57.31% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2019.