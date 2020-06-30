Bobshell Electr Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 63.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bobshell Electrodes are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in March 2020 down 63.97% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020 up 57.31% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2019.
|Bobshell Electrodes
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.30
|1.22
|0.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.30
|1.22
|0.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|-0.08
|0.45
|0.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.01
|0.25
|-0.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.21
|0.24
|0.34
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.03
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.25
|0.31
|0.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.04
|-0.22
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.03
|-0.17
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.03
|-0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.07
|-0.03
|-0.17
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|-0.03
|-0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|-0.03
|-0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|6.01
|6.01
|6.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|-0.06
|-0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|-0.06
|-0.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|-0.06
|-0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|-0.06
|-0.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:00 pm