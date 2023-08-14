Bobshell Electr Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore, up 254.82% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.65 0.66 0.47 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.65 0.66 0.47 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.64 0.36 0.19 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 0.00 0.01 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.22 0.22 0.22 Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.03 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.22 0.22 0.22 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.55 -0.16 -0.19 Other Income -- 0.02 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.55 -0.14 -0.19 Interest 0.01 0.00 0.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.54 -0.15 -0.20 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.54 -0.15 -0.20 Tax 0.00 0.00 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.54 -0.15 -0.20 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.54 -0.15 -0.20 Equity Share Capital 6.01 6.01 6.01 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.91 -0.24 -0.33 Diluted EPS 0.91 -0.24 -0.33 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.91 -0.24 -0.33 Diluted EPS 0.91 -0.24 -0.33 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited