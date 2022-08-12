Bobshell Electr Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, down 47.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in June 2022 down 47.95% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 522.32% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 down 328.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.