 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bobshell Electr Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, down 47.95% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 02:41 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bobshell Electrodes are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in June 2022 down 47.95% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 522.32% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 down 328.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

 

Bobshell Electrodes
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.47 0.87 0.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.47 0.87 0.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.19 0.54 0.45
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 0.01 -0.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.22 0.20 0.21
Depreciation 0.03 0.02 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.22 0.26 0.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 -0.17 0.05
Other Income -- 0.02 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 -0.15 0.05
Interest 0.01 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.20 -0.15 0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.20 -0.15 0.05
Tax -- 0.00 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.20 -0.15 0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.20 -0.15 0.05
Equity Share Capital 6.01 6.01 6.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 -0.26 0.08
Diluted EPS -0.33 -0.26 0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 -0.26 0.08
Diluted EPS -0.33 -0.26 0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bobshell Electr #Bobshell Electrodes #Earnings First-Cut #Electrodes & Graphite #Results
first published: Aug 12, 2022 02:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.