Bobshell Electr Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, down 47.95% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 02:41 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bobshell Electrodes are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in June 2022 down 47.95% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 522.32% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 down 328.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.
|Bobshell Electrodes
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.47
|0.87
|0.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.47
|0.87
|0.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.19
|0.54
|0.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|0.01
|-0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.22
|0.20
|0.21
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.22
|0.26
|0.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.17
|0.05
|Other Income
|--
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.15
|0.05
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.20
|-0.15
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.20
|-0.15
|0.05
|Tax
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.20
|-0.15
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.20
|-0.15
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|6.01
|6.01
|6.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|-0.26
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|-0.26
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|-0.26
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|-0.26
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited