Bobshell Electr Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore, down 46.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore in June 2021 down 46.76% from Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021 down 89.62% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021 down 85.42% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2020.

Bobshell Electr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.76 in June 2020.