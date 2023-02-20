Bobshell Electr Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, down 51.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in December 2022 down 51.08% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 231.24% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 178.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.