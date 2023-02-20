 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bobshell Electr Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, down 51.08% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bobshell Electrodes are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in December 2022 down 51.08% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 231.24% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 178.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

Bobshell Electrodes
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.61 0.38 1.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.61 0.38 1.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.26 0.13 0.68
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 0.00 -0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.25 0.22 0.24
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.21 0.18 0.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.14 -0.18 0.09
Other Income -- 0.02 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.14 -0.16 0.11
Interest 0.00 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.14 -0.16 0.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.14 -0.16 0.11
Tax -- -- 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.14 -0.16 0.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.14 -0.16 0.11
Equity Share Capital 6.01 6.01 6.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.23 -0.27 0.18
Diluted EPS -0.23 -0.27 0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.23 -0.27 0.18
Diluted EPS -0.23 -0.27 0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited