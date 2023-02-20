English
    Bobshell Electr Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, down 51.08% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bobshell Electrodes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in December 2022 down 51.08% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 231.24% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 178.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

    Bobshell Electrodes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.610.381.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.610.381.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.260.130.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.00-0.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.250.220.24
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.210.180.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.14-0.180.09
    Other Income--0.020.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.14-0.160.11
    Interest0.000.010.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.14-0.160.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.14-0.160.11
    Tax----0.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.14-0.160.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.14-0.160.11
    Equity Share Capital6.016.016.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.23-0.270.18
    Diluted EPS-0.23-0.270.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.23-0.270.18
    Diluted EPS-0.23-0.270.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bobshell Electr #Bobshell Electrodes #Earnings First-Cut #Electrodes & Graphite #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 09:22 am