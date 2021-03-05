Bobshell Electr Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore, down 1.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore in December 2020 down 1.92% from Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020 down 128.7% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.