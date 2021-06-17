BNR Udyog Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore, up 267.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore in March 2021 up 267.6% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2021 up 278.56% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2021 up 315.38% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2020.

BNR Udyog EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.50 in March 2020.

BNR Udyog shares closed at 13.33 on June 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given -4.03% returns over the last 6 months