BNR Udyog Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 64.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BNR Udyog are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in March 2019 down 64.54% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019 down 36.08% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019 down 600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2018.
BNR Udyog shares closed at 18.05 on February 08, 2019 (BSE)
|
|BNR Udyog
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.18
|0.26
|0.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.18
|0.26
|0.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.10
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.19
|0.28
|0.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|-0.14
|-0.08
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.03
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.11
|-0.06
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.10
|-0.11
|-0.07
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.10
|-0.11
|-0.07
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.10
|-0.11
|-0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.10
|-0.11
|-0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-0.38
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-0.38
|-0.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-0.38
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-0.38
|-0.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited