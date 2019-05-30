BNR Udyog Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 64.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in March 2019 down 64.54% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019 down 36.08% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019 down 600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2018.

BNR Udyog shares closed at 18.05 on February 08, 2019 (BSE)