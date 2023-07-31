English
    BNR Udyog Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, down 14.92% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BNR Udyog are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in June 2023 down 14.92% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.09 crore in June 2023 up 2653.68% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.11 crore in June 2023 up 2840% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

    BNR Udyog EPS has increased to Rs. 13.64 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.53 in June 2022.

    BNR Udyog shares closed at 37.98 on July 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.79% returns over the last 6 months and 73.42% over the last 12 months.

    BNR Udyog
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.421.080.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.421.080.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.150.140.12
    Depreciation0.020.020.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.250.640.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.010.28-0.16
    Other Income4.080.020.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.090.30-0.16
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.090.30-0.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.090.30-0.16
    Tax--0.27--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.090.03-0.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.090.03-0.16
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.640.09-0.53
    Diluted EPS13.640.09-0.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.640.09-0.53
    Diluted EPS13.640.09-0.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #BNR Udyog #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
    first published: Jul 31, 2023 08:55 am

