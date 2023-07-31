BNR Udyog Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, down 14.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in June 2023 down 14.92% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.09 crore in June 2023 up 2653.68% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.11 crore in June 2023 up 2840% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

BNR Udyog EPS has increased to Rs. 13.64 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.53 in June 2022.

BNR Udyog shares closed at 37.98 on July 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.79% returns over the last 6 months and 73.42% over the last 12 months.