BNR Udyog Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, down 15.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BNR Udyog are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in June 2022 down 15.23% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 down 146.79% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 142.86% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021.
BNR Udyog shares closed at 22.80 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.38% returns over the last 6 months and 47.10% over the last 12 months.
|
|BNR Udyog
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.50
|0.86
|0.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.50
|0.86
|0.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.11
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.52
|0.45
|0.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.29
|0.33
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.29
|0.34
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.29
|0.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.16
|0.29
|0.34
|Tax
|--
|0.10
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.16
|0.19
|0.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.16
|0.19
|0.34
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|0.65
|1.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|0.65
|1.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|0.65
|1.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|0.65
|1.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited