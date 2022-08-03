 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BNR Udyog Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, down 15.23% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BNR Udyog are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in June 2022 down 15.23% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 down 146.79% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 142.86% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021.

BNR Udyog shares closed at 22.80 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.38% returns over the last 6 months and 47.10% over the last 12 months.

BNR Udyog
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.50 0.86 0.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.50 0.86 0.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.12 0.11 0.10
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.52 0.45 0.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 0.29 0.33
Other Income 0.00 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 0.29 0.34
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.16 0.29 0.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.16 0.29 0.34
Tax -- 0.10 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.16 0.19 0.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.16 0.19 0.34
Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.53 0.65 1.14
Diluted EPS -0.53 0.65 1.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.53 0.65 1.14
Diluted EPS -0.53 0.65 1.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:00 pm
