BNR Udyog Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, down 15.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in June 2022 down 15.23% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 down 146.79% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 142.86% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021.

BNR Udyog shares closed at 22.80 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.38% returns over the last 6 months and 47.10% over the last 12 months.