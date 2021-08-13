BNR Udyog Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore, up 275.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore in June 2021 up 275.48% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2021 up 7033.33% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021 up 1650% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

BNR Udyog EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2020.

BNR Udyog shares closed at 14.30 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)