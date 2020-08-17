BNR Udyog Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, up 59.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in June 2020 up 59.3% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020 up 104.58% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020 up 125% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2019.

BNR Udyog EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.35 in June 2019.

BNR Udyog shares closed at 17.25 on August 14, 2020 (BSE)