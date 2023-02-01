 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BNR Udyog Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, up 503.95% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BNR Udyog are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in December 2022 up 503.95% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2022 up 4795.92% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

BNR Udyog
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.48 0.84 0.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.48 0.84 0.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.14 0.15 0.11
Depreciation 0.02 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.42 0.39 0.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.91 0.28 -0.02
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.92 0.29 -0.01
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.92 0.29 -0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.92 0.29 -0.02
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.92 0.29 -0.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.92 0.29 -0.02
Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.07 0.97 -0.07
Diluted EPS 3.07 0.97 -0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.07 0.97 -0.07
Diluted EPS 3.07 0.97 -0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited