BNR Udyog Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, up 503.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in December 2022 up 503.95% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2022 up 4795.92% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

BNR Udyog EPS has increased to Rs. 3.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2021.

