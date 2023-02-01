English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    BNR Udyog Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, up 503.95% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BNR Udyog are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in December 2022 up 503.95% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2022 up 4795.92% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

    BNR Udyog
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.480.840.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.480.840.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.150.11
    Depreciation0.020.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.420.390.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.910.28-0.02
    Other Income0.010.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.920.29-0.01
    Interest0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.920.29-0.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.920.29-0.02
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.920.29-0.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.920.29-0.02
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.070.97-0.07
    Diluted EPS3.070.97-0.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.070.97-0.07
    Diluted EPS3.070.97-0.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited