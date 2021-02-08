BNR Udyog Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 38.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in December 2020 down 38.8% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 110.48% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 140% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

BNR Udyog EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.25 in December 2019.

BNR Udyog shares closed at 12.44 on February 05, 2021 (BSE)