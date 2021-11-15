BNK Capital Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.40 crore, down 43.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.40 crore in September 2021 down 43.77% from Rs. 13.17 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2021 down 66.49% from Rs. 4.53 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.31 crore in September 2021 down 55.15% from Rs. 5.15 crore in September 2020.

BNK Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.52 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.53 in September 2020.

BNK Capital shares closed at 294.75 on November 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 54.08% returns over the last 6 months and 297.77% over the last 12 months.