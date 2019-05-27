BNK Capital Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore, down 62.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore in March 2019 down 62.15% from Rs. 3.44 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.71 crore in March 2019 up 590.75% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.00 crore in March 2019 up 501.5% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2018.

BNK Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 7.71 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.12 in March 2018.

BNK Capital shares closed at 83.95 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -12.87% returns over the last 6 months and -11.26% over the last 12 months.