BNK Capital Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore, down 68.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore in December 2021 down 68.36% from Rs. 6.35 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2021 up 143.97% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2021 up 146.6% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2020.

BNK Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 1.71 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.70 in December 2020.

BNK Capital shares closed at 296.55 on January 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 50.53% returns over the last 6 months and 148.37% over the last 12 months.