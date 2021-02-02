BNK Capital Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.35 crore, up 177.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.35 crore in December 2020 up 177.69% from Rs. 2.29 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2020 down 24.65% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2020 down 11.97% from Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2019.

BNK Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.70 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.93 in December 2019.

BNK Capital shares closed at 118.75 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 70.25% returns over the last 6 months and 69.04% over the last 12 months.