BNK Capital Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore, down 67.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore in December 2018 down 67.59% from Rs. 5.29 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2018 down 52% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2018 down 45% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2017.

BNK Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.46 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.96 in December 2017.

BNK Capital shares closed at 95.35 on February 01, 2019 (BSE) and has given 4.84% returns over the last 6 months and -23.96% over the last 12 months.