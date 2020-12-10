BNK Capital Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.18 crore, up 618.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.18 crore in September 2020 up 618.99% from Rs. 1.83 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.83 crore in September 2020 up 561.39% from Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.15 crore in September 2020 up 5622.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2019.

BNK Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 4.83 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2019.

BNK Capital shares closed at 96.00 on December 09, 2020 (BSE) and has given 81.13% returns over the last 6 months and 42.75% over the last 12 months.