BNK Capital Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 23.54 crore, up 133.77% Y-o-Y

July 07, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BNK Capital Markets are:

Net Sales at Rs 23.54 crore in March 2021 up 133.77% from Rs. 10.07 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.71 crore in March 2021 up 12.73% from Rs. 7.72 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.42 crore in March 2021 up 64.26% from Rs. 8.17 crore in March 2020.

BNK Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 8.71 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.74 in March 2020.

BNK Capital shares closed at 195.00 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 98.37% returns over the last 6 months and 200.69% over the last 12 months.

BNK Capital Markets
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations23.546.3310.07
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations23.546.3310.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods9.863.290.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.571.230.49
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.410.250.49
Depreciation0.070.070.13
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses0.740.560.54
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.68----
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.350.938.04
Other Income--0.03--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.350.958.04
Interest0.030.010.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.320.948.01
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax13.320.948.01
Tax4.730.250.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.590.707.84
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.590.707.84
Minority Interest--0.00-0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.120.84-0.10
Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.711.557.72
Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.711.547.74
Diluted EPS8.711.547.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.711.547.74
Diluted EPS8.711.547.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 7, 2021 09:00 am

