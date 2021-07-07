BNK Capital Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 23.54 crore, up 133.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.54 crore in March 2021 up 133.77% from Rs. 10.07 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.71 crore in March 2021 up 12.73% from Rs. 7.72 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.42 crore in March 2021 up 64.26% from Rs. 8.17 crore in March 2020.

BNK Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 8.71 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.74 in March 2020.

BNK Capital shares closed at 195.00 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 98.37% returns over the last 6 months and 200.69% over the last 12 months.