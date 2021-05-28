BN Rathi Sec Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.34 crore, up 19.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.34 crore in March 2021 up 19.59% from Rs. 6.13 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021 down 28.31% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2021 up 41.49% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2020.

BN Rathi Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.88 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.23 in March 2020.

BN Rathi Sec shares closed at 27.65 on May 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 3.36% returns over the last 6 months and 53.78% over the last 12 months.