BN Rathi Sec Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.13 crore, up 26.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.13 crore in March 2020 up 26.36% from Rs. 4.85 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2020 up 110.68% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2020 up 56.67% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2019.

BN Rathi Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.58 in March 2019.

BN Rathi Sec shares closed at 17.20 on June 22, 2020 (BSE) and has given -1.71% returns over the last 6 months and -6.01% over the last 12 months.